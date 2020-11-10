1/1
Lynne M. Olson
1948 - 2020
A Public Visitation for Lynne M. Olson, 72, of Ormsby was from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Kramer Family Funeral Home in Trimont. Lynne was called to her eternal rest on Tuesday morning, November 3, 2020 at her home in Ormsby. Messages of sympathy can be sent to the family on line at www.kramerfuneralhome.com.
Lynne Marie Adams was born on April 20, 1948 to William and Berniece (Parkos) Adams in Omaha, Neb. She was baptized in Omaha and later received her education at Westside High School, later graduating with the class of 1966. She was united in marriage to Steven Bruner and two children were born to this union, Michelle and Christina. Lynne was employed at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Lynne and Steven were later divorced and Lynne moved to Minnesota in 1985. She was employed at Butterfield Foods, Overson Lumber and Swift. On March 29, 1985 she was united in marriage to Darryl Olson in Omaha. After their marriage they made their home in Ormsby. She enjoyed fishing, pool, bowling, gardening, going to garage sales and playing games with family, especially Claw Machine game.
She is survived by her husband, Darryl Olson of Ormsby; her children, Shari (Cory) Kotz of Belle Plaine, Michelle L. Bruner of Omaha, Christina M. (Rick) Jacobson of Omaha; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; mother, Bernice Adams of Omaha; siblings, Susan Adams of St. Petersburg, Fla., SGM William D. (Espy) Adams of Glendale, Ariz., John (Patti) Adams of Austin, Texas, Michael Adams of Henderson, Nev., Mary (Gary) Lewis of Louisville, Ky., Timothy (Mara) Adams of Orlando, Fla., Jacquline Adams of Lincoln, Neb.; many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Lynne was preceded in death by her father, William Adams and other relatives.

Published in St. James Plaindealer from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kramer Family Funeral Home - Trimont Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kramer Family Funeral Home - Trimont Chapel
#71 2nd Ave. S.E.
Trimont, MN 56176
(507) 639-2281
November 3, 2020
Goodbye my Nebraska cornhusker friend, Jayne Romsdahl
Jayne Romsdahl
Acquaintance
