Margaret Anderson Obituary
Margaret Anderson, 94, of St. James passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic Health System-St. James. A private funeral mass was held at St. James Catholic Church with burial at Calvary Cemetery in St. James. Due to the Covid restrictions no public service was held, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. You may send the family condolence online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from May 11 to May 18, 2020
