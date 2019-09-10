|
Marge Johnson, 78, of St. James died at her home on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be 1:30pm., Friday, Sept. 13, at the St. James United Methodist Church with Rev. Clint Firstbrook officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James. Visitation will be Friday at the church beginning at 12:30p.m. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Marjorie Helen Peterson was born March 4, 1941, in St. James the daughter of Elwood and Harriet (Fuglesteen) Peterson. Marge grew up in St. James and graduated from St. James High School in 1959. She went on to attend Gustavus Adolphus College for one year, after which she went on to receive her certificate in Secretarial Training. On Sept. 8, 1961, she was united in marriage to Gary Johnson in St. James. The couple made their home in St. Paul for a short time before returning to St. James. Marge worked in the office at Scher-Tumico for a few years, followed by some time working at Human Services. She then took time-off to raise her family. Later, Marge worked in the library at the elementary school before going to work at Fleet & Farm Supply, where she worked for many years. Marge enjoyed quilting, reading, watching Hallmark movies, and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed spending time at the lake cabin.
Marge is survived by her husband, Gary; children: David (Julie) Johnson of Riverview, Fla., Susan Joramo of Brainerd, Missy (Jeff) Hebrink of Elk River; grandchildren: Christie, Michael, Rachel, Danny, Josh, Alex; great-grandchildren: Mercedes, Jayce and Elizabeth; brother, Roger (Janet) Peterson of Fairmont, as well as, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14, 2019