Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturm Funeral Homes - St. James
906 10th Avenue South
St. James, MN 56081
(507) 375-7342
Resources
More Obituaries for Marge Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marge Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marge Johnson Obituary
Marge Johnson, 78, of St. James died at her home on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be 1:30pm., Friday, Sept. 13, at the St. James United Methodist Church with Rev. Clint Firstbrook officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James. Visitation will be Friday at the church beginning at 12:30p.m. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Marjorie Helen Peterson was born March 4, 1941, in St. James the daughter of Elwood and Harriet (Fuglesteen) Peterson. Marge grew up in St. James and graduated from St. James High School in 1959. She went on to attend Gustavus Adolphus College for one year, after which she went on to receive her certificate in Secretarial Training. On Sept. 8, 1961, she was united in marriage to Gary Johnson in St. James. The couple made their home in St. Paul for a short time before returning to St. James. Marge worked in the office at Scher-Tumico for a few years, followed by some time working at Human Services. She then took time-off to raise her family. Later, Marge worked in the library at the elementary school before going to work at Fleet & Farm Supply, where she worked for many years. Marge enjoyed quilting, reading, watching Hallmark movies, and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed spending time at the lake cabin.
Marge is survived by her husband, Gary; children: David (Julie) Johnson of Riverview, Fla., Susan Joramo of Brainerd, Missy (Jeff) Hebrink of Elk River; grandchildren: Christie, Michael, Rachel, Danny, Josh, Alex; great-grandchildren: Mercedes, Jayce and Elizabeth; brother, Roger (Janet) Peterson of Fairmont, as well as, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marge's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now