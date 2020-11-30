1/1
Marian Paul
Marian Paul, 83, of St. James passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. A private funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church in St. James with Father Timothy Hall as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in St. James. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Marian Alice McCabe was born November 13, 1937 in Madelia, the daughter of Osmond and Mary (Kreutzer) McCabe. She grew up in the Madelia area attending Madelia High School. On March 17, 1954 she was united in marriage to Richard Paul. The couple made their home in Madelia, Lewisville and for the last 52 years in St. James. Marian loved to be with and care for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and cross stitching, reading, gardening, flowers, watching Minnesota Twins on TV, building puzzles and getting company.
She is survived by her children: Mary (David) Stevenson of Madelia, Connie (Myron) Elg of Dickens, Iowa, Debora (Rich) Sandvold of Brookings, S.D., Richard Leslie (Doreen) Paul of St. James, Patricia (Michael) Tasse of Prior Lake, Linda (Russ) Rigdon of Mankato, Brad (Kari) Paul of New Hope; 19 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings: Gregory McCabe, Roy (Christine) McCabe of Madelia, Kenneth (Pat) McCabe of Boone, Iowa, Richard (Jan) McCabe of Olivia, Lawrence (Aida) McCabe of St. Joseph, Donald (Jan) McCabe of Carpentersville, Ill., Ellen (Ron) Chapman of Green Bay, Wis., and Jeanette (Rick) Kouba of Jamestown, N.D. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings: Mac, Carrol (Lefty), Clancy, Raymon, Joan, Kathleen and Nona.

Published in St. James Plaindealer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
