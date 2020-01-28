|
Marian Smith, 99, of St. James, died on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St. James. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m, Friday, Jan. 31, at St. James Catholic Church in St. James with Father Timothy Hall as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in St. James. Visitation will be Thursday at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James from 5 to 7 p.m., with a rosary at 4:30 p.m., and a Vigil Wake at 6:45 p.m. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Marian Joyce Smith was born Dec. 19, 1920, to Andrew and Magdalena (Rathman) Zender. She grew up on the family farm near Butterfield, where she graduated from Butterfield High School. On July 27, 1941, she married James Benjamin Smith. Marian was deeply cherished as the matriarch of her very large family of eight children. With a gentle and loving leadership, she guided her flock as it grew by the dozens with grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren over the years. She ensured all family members felt loved and special. As a person that never asked for anything, her family gave her everything that mattered... respect, gratitude, adoration, and devotion. In addition to her endless work raising a large family, she worked at the Butterfield-Odin Elementary School as an aid, lunchroom, hall, and playground monitor. Everyone knew "Mrs. Smith"! When she retired, she was given her whistle that was used daily in her duties. She also loved gardening, especially flowers, had a very "green thumb", and was a wonderful cook and baker. Her grandchildren will forever reminisce about her famous chocolate chip cookies and summer potato salad with the "red magic". Marian was known for her witty remarks and subtle sense of humor. She garnered laughs without trying to be funny. To her audience's delight, she used interesting phrases and metaphors to liven conversations. These "Grandma-isms" quickly made their way into family folklore as family members began recalling them with one another. Her style of understated humor was a testament of her modesty and intelligence.
Marian is survived by her children: Karen (Albert) Haler of St. James, Barbara Boerner of Duluth, Kevin (Jan) Smith of Alexandria, Kathy Peters of Faribault, Marcia Moerke of Maple Grove, Teresa (Robert) Liesenfeld of Slayton, and Alan (Crystal) Smith of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter-in-law, Vickie Smith; 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and her sister, Celestine "Sally" Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben in 1992; son, Richard; three sons-in-law; her parents; three brothers and one sister. Marian will be remembered for her love, humor, and leadership. She impressively lived to witness four generations of her offspring and she set a good example for all of them. With a calm and casual demeanor, she practiced her Catholic values in everyday life, resulting in a personality that was genuine and caring. Marian lived a long, healthy, fulfilling life that will be influential for years to come.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020