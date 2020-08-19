A Public Visitation for Marian W. Flohrs, 86, of Ormsby, Minnesota, will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 24, 2020 at Kramer Family Funeral Home in Trimont with burial at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Galena Township, rural Ormsby, Minnesota with Rev. John Meyer officiating. Marian was called to her eternal rest on Wednesday morning, August 12, 2019 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St. James, Minnesota. Messages of sympathy can be sent to the family on line at www.kramerfuneralhome.com
. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we will be limiting the number of guests for the visitation in the funeral home at any given time. We also encourage the public to practice social distancing guidelines throughout the visitation. **For the health and safety of our community, the Flohrs family encourages those attending to wear a mask if medically able.
Marian was born on September 2 nd , 1933 to J.P. and Inez (Roberts) Kuehl in St. James. She was baptized into the
kingdom of God at her home in Ormsby in 1934 and reaffirmed her faith at her confirmation at Immanuel Lutheran
Church in 1947. She attended grade school at District 56, Ormsby, and graduated from St. James High School in
1951. She worked at the Watonwan County Library and later was employed as the bookkeeper at Ormsby Farmers
Grain Company. She was united in marriage to Duane Flohrs on August 20, 1955 at Grace Lutheran Church,
Ormsby. After their marriage they lived on a farm in Galena Township until moving to Ormsby in 2004. In 2019 she
moved into Brandt Ridge Senior apartments in St. James. Marian was a member of Immanuel Lutheran and its
LWML and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She enjoyed golf, yard work, bird watching, reading, and
high school sports. Her greatest joy was playing with the little boys. The Flohrs' wintered for many years in Meza,
AZ.
Marian is survived by two daughters Tracy (Mark) Veglahn of Marshall MN; Nancy (Christopher) Adams of
Stamford, CT; by sons Mark (Sandy) Flohrs of St. James; Craig (Jackie) Flohrs of Ormsby; grandchildren Erin
(Cory) Moon, Sioux Falls, SD; Kelly Veglahn, Omaha, NE; Megan Flohrs (Chris Knudson), St. James; Devon
Flohrs, North Mankato; Evan and Ella Flohrs, Ormsby; also by five great-grandsons, Noah, Talan, Rylan, and Lavyn
Moon, Sioux Falls, SD and Robert Knudson, St. James. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane on February 23, 2019, infant son Bradley Flohrs, granddaughter, Piper Jane Flohrs, parents, brother Jack, brother-in-law Lee Wenner, and sister-in-law Donna Putrino.