Marilee Wyatt, 92 of St. James, (formerly of Pleasantville, Iowa) passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at Mason Funeral Home in Pleasantville, Iowa with visitation one hour before services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Pleasantville Cemetery. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James and Mason Funeral Home in Pleasantville.
Marilee (Bane) Wyatt was born on Sept. 8, 1927 in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Tommy and Pauline (Metcalf) Bane. This date also was her mother's 27 birthday plus her parents seventh wedding anniversary. She was raised on the Bane family farm near Pleasantville and was a 1945 graduate of Pleasantville High School. She enjoyed singing in High School, Girls Sextet, Girls Glee Club and Mixed Chorus. Marilee attended Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa majoring in business. Marilee worked at the Pleasantville State Bank. It was during this time she met Windol Lee Wyatt of Tennessee who had moved to town to organize the first Vocational Agriculture and FFA Department in the High School. On July 3, 1954 they were married. Their honeymoon also included attending the Iowa Vocational Ag Teachers summer convention. The couple lived in Pleasantville, Iowa, Altoona, Iowa and Fort Collins, Colo. Marilee also worked in the office at Reid Burton construction in Fort Collins. Marilee moved to St. James, in 2001. When the children were growing up she was a Cub Scout Den Leader and supported school activities. She enjoyed outdoor yard work, gardening, caring for the farm animals, being with family, in later years watching sports and NASCAR. She attended the United Methodist Church in St. James, where she was also a member.
Survivors include three sons: a set of twins, Gary and Donna Wyatt of St. James, Larry and Sue Wyatt of Grinnell, Iowa and James and Barb Wyatt of Denver, Colo.; seven grandchildren: a set of twin girls, Laura and (John) Carlson of Chaplin, Lisa and (Matthew) Nordin of Grinnell, Iowa, Marshal Wyatt of North Hollywood, Calif., Asha and (Jamie) Bost of Little Rock, Ark., Austin and (Danielle) Wyatt of St. James, Jessica Wyatt of Orlando, Fla., and Dalton Wyatt of Denver, Colo. Nieces and nephews: Joanne and (Dwight) McKay of Pleasantville, Iowa, Daniel Hancock of Gainesville, Fla., and Alan Bane of Collin, Ill. Brothers-in-law: Connan Wyatt, Memphis, Tenn., Kay and Nancy Wyatt, Lexington, Tenn. Nieces and nephews in Tenn.: Perry, Sandy, Sherri; and Kenneth in Ala. She was preceded in death by her parents: Tommy and Pauline Bane; husband, Windol Wyatt; brother, Robert Bane; her infant brother, Charles Bane; sister-in-law, Anne Bane, Pleasantville, Iowa., Nell Bishop, Henderson, Tenn., Elizabeth Wyatt, Memphis, Tenn., Floye Ann Wyatt, Corinth, Miss.; in-laws: John and Pearl Wyatt, Henderson, Tenn.; brothers-in-law: James Wyatt, Corinth, Miss., Buford Bishop, Henderson, Tenn. Nieces and nephews: Michael Wyatt, Randal Bishop and Connie Johnson.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 19, 2019