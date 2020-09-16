Marilyn “Pickles” Thompson

Marilyn Lee (Melheim) Thompson, "Pickles", 67, of Windom passed away on September 6, 2020 in Sioux Falls, S.D. Service will be held at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery -Odin, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, those attending are asked to socially distance and bring your own chair. The clergy will be Pastor David Savage. Interment will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery - Odin in Odin. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Mountain Lake. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Marilyn was born in St. James to Joseph "Smokey" and Ella (Panzer) Melheim on August 13, 1953. She went to high school at St. James High School and graduated in 1973. She worked as a cook/waitress at the HI-60 truck stop for many years. The last 16 years she worked at Vet's Whoa N' Go in Windom. How Marilyn became "Pickles". During a large family picnic when Marilyn was nearly four years old, her aunt Ardelle was helping her fill her plate for lunch. There was a bounty of tasty options including everyone's best canned goods. Back in the day, some sweet pickle recipes added food coloring to the brine that make them emerald green, they were also amazingly delicious, and very appealing to children. Marilyn picked a few of these, loved them, then ate most of what was there. Later that year on her 4th birthday, when Ardelle asked if she would like a piece of cake, Marilyn said "No! Pickles!" Ardelle replied with "You will turn into a pickle." With her four siblings and family around the table, this stuck, and thereafter she was known to everyone as Pickles.
Marilyn is survived by her sons Shawn Thompson of Windom, Chad (Jill) Thompson of Kasson; grandchildren Nathen, Ellie, Cassidy, Gracie, and Carlon; one brother, Ronnie "Chopper" Melheim of Mountain Lake; two sisters, Diane England of Mountain Lake, Mary Jo (Brad) Cowell of St. James and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Eugene "Jigs" Melheim, sister Carolyn "Dutch" Petersen, brother Richard Melheim, nephews Lance Cowell and John Petersen and niece Jenny Gumroyan.
Sympathy cards can be sent to: Chad Thompson, 24818 700th ST, Kasson, MN 55944.