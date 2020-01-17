|
Marilyn Veglahn, 93, of St. James died on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St. James. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 27, at First Lutheran Church in St. James with Rev. Andy Hermodson-Olsen and Rev. Matthew Seegert officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James. Visitation will be at the Church on Monday beginning at Noon. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Marilyn Mathilde Evanson was born in Decorah, Iowa, on Nov. 21, 1926, the daughter of Chellis and Ruth (Larsen) Evanson. She grew up in Decorah where she graduated from high school and Luther College. She also attended Smith College, Mankato State University and the University of Oslo in Norway. On Aug. 21, 1949 she was united in marriage to Arnold 'Judge' Veglahn. The couple lived in Harmony, for two years before moving to St. James where her husband was a teacher and coach. Marilyn worked as a substitute teacher and Welcome Wagon hostess for 15 years. She was a member of First Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Morning Circle and the Altar Guild. She also belonged to the Citizenship Club, bridge club, sewing club and a couples bridge club. She had also been a member of Watonwan Hospital Auxiliary, Watonwan Concert Association, Watonwan Country Club Auxiliary, Faculty Wives, Gift Club and a couples bridge club. She enjoyed traveling, concerts, plays, bridge, spectator sports, and spending winters in Mesa, Ariz.
She is survived by her sons: Mark (Tracy) Veglahn of Marshall, James (Tammy) Veglahn of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; grandchildren: Erin (Cory) Moon of Sioux Falls, Kelly Veglahn of Omaha, Neb., Cassandra Veglahn of Cedar Rapids and fiancé (Brayden Milne); great-grandchildren: Noah, Talan, Rylan, and Lavyn. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; infant son; brother; sister; five sisters-in-law and eight brothers-in-law.
Published in St. James Plaindealer on Jan. 17, 2020