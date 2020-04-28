|
Marjorie Lee Jenkins, of St. James, passed away on April 24, 2020 in her home surrounded by her two daughters. Funeral arrangements are provided by Sturm Funeral Home of St. James. Marge's wish for memorial gifts include #840 Education Foundation St. James; Augustana Lutheran Church, St. James; St. James Friends of the Library; or a . Memorials may be sent to Lori Kratz at 914 Woodlawn Street, Ludington, MI, 49431 or Lynnae Grack at 303 Cedar Circle, Winthrop, MN. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Aug. 15 at 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m., at Augustana Lutheran Church, St. James. A luncheon will follow the service. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Marjorie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all who knew and loved her. She was a Valentine's Day gift, born on Feb.14, 1931 in St. James to Gilbert and Bernice (Smalldridge) Kaus of Darfur. The Kaus family moved to Winnebago the following June. Marge was baptized and confirmed in her faith at United Methodist Church, Winnebago. She graduated in 1949 from Winnebago High School and in 1953 from Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter with majors in English and Speech and a minor in Library Science. She was a proud Gustie through and through and felt fortunate to attend her GAC 60th class reunion. Her first teaching position was "down the hill" at St. Peter Public Schools as one of two school librarians. Marge married Roy Jenkins from Winnebago on June 30, 1956 in Iowa Falls, IA. They enjoyed 53 wonderful years together. The newlyweds started their teaching careers in Ivanhoe, MN making many lifelong friends. Daughters Lori and Lynnae were born while in Ivanhoe. In 1974 the family moved to Comfrey where Roy was the high school principal and Marge was the media specialist at Northside Elementary in St. James. In 1980 Marge earned her Masters degree from Mankato State University in Instructional Media. After Roy retired in 1986, they moved to St. James. Marge was passionate about literacy for all. She dedicated herself to encouraging others to develop a love of reading and the wonder of words, just as she had her entire life. She had a special gift of making books come alive for young readers. Marge retired in 1994. She was a lifetime member of the National Education Association and the Minnesota Education Association. Marge was a presenter, officer and member of the Minnesota Library Association. She was also a member of Media Educators of Minnesota, and the Minnesota Reading Association. As a member of the Southwest Minnesota Reading Council, Marge earned the 'Celebrate Literacy Award' in 1998. Marge was honored to be selected as St. James Teacher of the Year in 1991. Marge had many spiritual gifts she shared with her family and others. She was a devoted member of church choirs, singing 40 years in her various churches. She loved sharing her faith by teaching Sunday School and mentoring confirmands. Marge was a talented lector, served on several committees within the levels of the Synod, and was a delegate to many conventions. She helped as a coordinator for the Befriender Ministry. Marge was a member of Women's Circles and felt a tight bond with the Augustana Martha Circle women. Marge enlightened others with her joyful and loving spirit. Marge felt a strong commitment to serve her community. She was a charter member of the St. James Friends of the Library, serving as co-chair of the Capital Campaign with Lila Evers to raise over $500,000 for the MultiCultural Library serving St. James and branch libraries in Watonwan County. She was a diligent advocate for reading, literacy, and librarians. Marge was a member of the American Association of University Women. She also served on the Community Education Advisory Board and received the St. James Citizenship Award in 2001. Marge treasured the lasting friendships formed by being a member of numerous Bridge Clubs. She greatly enjoyed traveling, time spent with family, attending theatre productions and book club gatherings. Marge was a voracious reader, and valued staying in touch with friends and family through correspondence, truly supporting the USPS. Marge will be remembered for her generous heart, infectious smile, love of sharing literacy and her ability to connect with others in a meaningful and personal way. She maintained to the end an "Attitude of Gratitude."
Marge is survived by her daughters: Lori (William) Kratz of Ludington, MI and Lynnae Grack of Winthrop; her grandchildren: Taryn (Jeff) Harreld of Muskegon, MI; Steven and fiance Shayna Porter of Portage, MI and Trevor Grack of New Ulm; cousins, brothers/sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Marge was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roy; brother and sister-in-law: Paul and Elaine Kaus, and brothers-sister-in-law, Jim Jenkins, DeAnn and Jim Ziemer.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020