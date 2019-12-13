Home

Marlene Dannhoff, 88, of St. James died on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St. James. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 16, at St. John's Lutheran Church in South Branch. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m., and at the church one hour prior to services Monday. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Marlene Eleanor Dannhoff was born on July 28,1931 in Cordova Township, Waterville, to Alfred and Esther (Stoering) Haase. Marlene was baptized on Aug. 16,1931 by Rev. C. Albrecht at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Elysian, Waterville. She attended public school through the third grade, and then attended St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran parochial school, North Elysian from the fourth through the eighth grade. Marlene was confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, North Elysian on March 25 1945 by Rev. R. Cloeter. She graduated from Waterville High School in 1949. She received her Missouri Synod Emergency Teacher's certificate from Concordia College in St. Paul, and taught at St. John's parochial school of Antrim Township, Truman, and at St. John's parochial school of South Branch Township, St. James. Marlene married Clarence Dannhoff of South Branch on June 24, 1951 at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church of North Elysian. They farmed in the South Branch area from 1951 to 1988 before moving to Fairmont until 2018 when they returned to the St. James. They had three children: Sherrie, David, and Rita. She was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in South Branch serving in the choir and Ladies Aid, of which she held several different jobs and offices throughout those years.
She is survived by husband, Clarence; son, David and wife Marie of Redwood Falls; daughter, Rita and husband John Mueller of Cable, Wis.; plus six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters: Lucille Gregor of Waseca, and Delores Jacobsen of Sandvika, Norway. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Sherrie Artigas of Phoenix, Ariz.; her brother, Roland Haase; sisters-in-law: Alma Eck, Shirley Haase and Della Kehr; and brothers-in-law: Bernard Gregor, Ernest Eck, Elmer Munsterman, Asbjorn Jacobsen and Ben Kehr.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019
