Marlene Kamleiter, 77, of St. James passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health Care System-St. James. A private family service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Nora UU Church in Hanska with Rev. Lisa Doege officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church Facebook page. Burial will follow at St. Olaf Lutheran Cemetery in rural Odin. Memorials may be directed to Nora UU Church in lieu of flowers. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com.
Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Marlene 'Mimi' Kamleiter had an amazing sense of humor that can be seen every day in her children and grandchildren. Her lovable personality will be missed by everyone blessed to know her. We will miss seeing her smile, hearing her laugh and feeling her love. Her sass and her "droll" sense of humor will never be forgotten. She was such a beautiful woman, inside and out, with an amazing soul. She was definitely one of a kind and touched so many lives. Everyone is better and blessed for knowing her. Her family was by her side, holding her hand and exchanging words of love while she so bravely became our forever angel. She will undoubtedly be making beautiful music for all who greeted her in heaven. What a gift.
Mimi is survived by her children: Ty (Donna) Kamleiter of St. James, Jill (Wayne) Pauly of Hanska, Tod Kamleiter of Crown Point, Ind., Jami Tetzloff of Shakopee; grandchildren: Dylan, Tara (Brian), Jesika (Mike), Naomi (Lincoln), Dan (Megan), Casey (Leigh), Rachel, Chelsey (Braxton), Cassie, Brianna (Chris), Emily, Danielle, Alex, Jacob and Allison; 10 great-grandchildren, lifelong friend James (Jimmy) Anderson and her beloved cat Marble. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ludvig and Mabel Larson; bother Laverne; husband Robert; sons Jay and Tim; and son-in-law Dennis Pauly.