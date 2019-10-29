|
Marlys Gilbertson, 83, of St. James passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St. James. Funeral services will be 10:30a.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at Augustana Lutheran Church in St. James with Rev. Kathleen Ulland-Klinkner officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m., Thursday. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Marlys LaVonne Roiland was born in Madison, on Nov. 11, 1935 the daughter of Ted and Esther (Nelson) Roiland. Marlys grew up on the family farn in the Louisburg area she graduated from Appleton High School. She then went to work in the bank where she work for several years and met Dick Gilbertson. The couple were married on Nov. 17, 1962 in Louisburg. The couple made their home in Arco, for several years before moving to St. James where they raised their family. Marlys enjoyed tending her flower garden, was an active member at Augustana Lutheran Church where she was involved in ladies circle. She loved to visit with neighbors, friends and family.
She is survived by her husband, Dick Gilbertson of St. James; son, Pete Gilbertson of St. James; brothers and sisters: Alvin (Barb) Roiland of Atwater, Betty (Jerry) Stensrud of Madison, Gary (Mary) Roiland of Louisburg, Mark (Mary) Roiland of St. Cloud, Wanda (Steve) Dalehlin of Spokane, Wash., Dawn Roiland of Willmar; sister-in-law, Marge Roiland of Chokio. She is preceded in death by her son, Rick; parents and brother, Don.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019