Martha 'Marty' Miller, 80, of St. James passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System – Mankato.
Martha Lou Miller 'Marty' was born Dec. 31, 1938 in Sleepy Eye to parents Charles and Lois (Davis) Elder. She was the oldest of eight children. Marty grew up in the Butterfield area where she graduated from high school. She then attended Mankato Commercial College for one year. On March 30, 1957, she was united in marriage to Bob Miller. The couple made their home in Butterfield for a couple years before moving to St. James in 1960. Marty went to work at Scherr-Tumico in 1962 and retired in 2000. Marty loved to read and play piano. She and the girls enjoyed the early years following Bob's softball career as he travelled to many area towns to play. In the later years she enjoyed attending the grandkids school activities. After retiring, they enjoyed traveling together and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Miller of St. James; daughters: Joni Janovsky of Waseca, Lori (Jake) Terwey of St. Joseph; grandchildren: Jackie Sanderson, Tyler Janovsky, Jacob Janovsky, Erik Balfe, Robbe (Christy) Nessler, Kacey (Joe) Wojtalewicz, Ryan Nessler, Kelli Nessler; great-grandchildren: Cade Kalbow, Peyton Kalbow, Mason Schweitzer, Henry Janovsky, Owen Wojtalewicz, Kari Nessler, Brody Nessler, Harley Maric, Silas Wojtalewicz and many nieces and nephews; siblings: Merle Laird of Mankato, Harold (Peggy) Elder of Hutchinson, Mary Garoutte of St. Clair, Leslie Elder of Hutchinson, David (Val) Elder of Hutchinson, Charles 'Rusty' (Lisa) Elder of Mankato, in-law: Donna Miest of St. James, Phyllis Haler of St. James; son-in-law, Randy Nessler of Bemidji and special friends; David Janovsky and sandy Ilig, Sue and Scott Johnson and Marcia Poulson. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Kari Nessler, Myles Balfe (Joni's Partner) parents, parents in-laws, Robert and Amelia Miller, in-laws; Robert Laird, Herman Hardel, James Garoutte, James (Spike) Ewert, Al Haler, Bill Miest, Jack Kennedy, Linda Elder, Lois Ewert and Naomi Kennedy and most recently, her sister Charlotte Hardel. We are so thankful for the wonderful care from the staff at Mayo Health Systems in St James and Mankato.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2019