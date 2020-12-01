Marvin was called home to the Lord on November 19, 2020 in Mankato. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Mankato Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.

Marvin Arthur Munsterman was born on January 21, 1940 in Rosendale Township, St. James to Edward August Munsterman and Gladys Marie (Riihl) Munsterman. Marvin was baptized and confirmed in the faith of his Lord at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in St. James. Marvin attended grade school at District #51 in St. James and then graduated from St. James High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in June 1963 to serve his country and was honorably discharged on June 30, 1967. He then attended Mankato Votech Institute, specializing in surveying and engineering. Marvin lived in North Mankato and spent his professional career working for the City of Mankato/North Mankato as a building inspector and retired from this role in 1996. He attended church at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in North Mankato. Due to his love of the outdoors and farming, he purchased a small plot of land in Elkton, S.D. where he farmed and had another home.

Marvin is survived by his brothers: Lyle and Jerry (Vonnie); sisters-in-law: Lorraine, Beverly, Marsha, and Barb; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as other family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Marie Munsterman; siblings: Elmer, Donald, Arlene Ruzich, Arnold, and Eldon; sister-in-law: Zelda Munsterman; brother-in-law: John Ruzich Jr.; nieces: Terri Cleppe and Julie Munsterm

Published in St. James Plaindealer from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2020.