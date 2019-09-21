|
Mary A. Lind (Hultgren) of St. Louis Park, went to meet the Lord on Sept. 13. 2019, after a courageous fight with cancer. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Westwood Luther Church, St. Louis Park, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be held at the Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
Mary, loving wife, mother and grandmother, was born Oct. 18, 1937, and graduated from St. James High school class of 1955. Following high school she attended college in Minneapolis, and began her career working in the lab at the University of Minnesota. On Oct. 11, 1959, she married Tom Lind, and the couple made their home in St. Louis Park. Mary enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society, participating in water aerobics, and playing cards. Mary loved life, and always enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Mary is survived by her husband of 59 years, Tom Lind; sons: Jeffrey Lind of Marina Del Ray, Calif., Daniel (Jodi) Lind of Delano, grandchildren: Noah and Emily Lind; brothers: John (Glenys) Hultgren of Mankato, Joel (Laurel) Hultgren of St. James, and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Arnold and Bernice Hultgren.
Published in St. James Plaindealer on Sept. 21, 2019