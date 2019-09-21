Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westwood Lutheran Church
9001 Cedar Lake Rd S
St Louis Park, MN 55426
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Westwood Luther Church
St. Louis Park, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Westwood Luther Church
St. Louis Park, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lind
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A (Hultgren) Lind


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A (Hultgren) Lind Obituary
Mary A. Lind (Hultgren) of St. Louis Park, went to meet the Lord on Sept. 13. 2019, after a courageous fight with cancer. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Westwood Luther Church, St. Louis Park, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be held at the Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
Mary, loving wife, mother and grandmother, was born Oct. 18, 1937, and graduated from St. James High school class of 1955. Following high school she attended college in Minneapolis, and began her career working in the lab at the University of Minnesota. On Oct. 11, 1959, she married Tom Lind, and the couple made their home in St. Louis Park. Mary enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society, participating in water aerobics, and playing cards. Mary loved life, and always enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Mary is survived by her husband of 59 years, Tom Lind; sons: Jeffrey Lind of Marina Del Ray, Calif., Daniel (Jodi) Lind of Delano, grandchildren: Noah and Emily Lind; brothers: John (Glenys) Hultgren of Mankato, Joel (Laurel) Hultgren of St. James, and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Arnold and Bernice Hultgren.
Published in St. James Plaindealer on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.