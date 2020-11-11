1/1
Mary Frederickson
1938 - 2020
Mary Frederickson, 82, of Hanska died on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Ridgeway on German in New Ulm. Private family services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Albion Lutheran Church, rural St. James, with Rev. Bob Springer officiating. Burial for both Arnie and Mary will take place al Albion Lutheran Cemetery with full military honors provided by St. James Veterans Honor Guard. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Mary Ellen Anderson was born on April 10, 1938 in Mountain Lake, the daughter of Henry and Ellen Anderson. Mary grew up in the St. James area where she attended and graduated from St. James High School. She then attended Fairmont Cosmetology School. On July 14, 1956, Mary was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart Arnie Frederickson in Trimont. The couple made their home in rural Hanska where they farmed and raised livestock. Mary had a beauty shop in their home for many years until her retirement. Mary enjoyed many things; she enjoyed walking, gardening and flowers, showing horses, baking cookies, quilting, church groups, saddle club and making special stocking stuffers for her grandchildren. Mary and Arnie loved going to eat with family and friends, spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her children: Mark (Peggy) Frederickson of Hanska, Kathy (Randy) Wellman of Hanska; grandchildren: Katie (Cory) Meyer of Sioux Falls, Matt (Liz) Frederickson of Hanska, Kelli Frederickson of Edina, Randi Wellman (Jason Lucina), Dusty (Ashley) Wellman of St. James, Ashley (Jeremy) Brekken of Hanska, Lacy Wellman (Matt Gens) of Madelia; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Jane Semanko of Coon Rapids; brother Norm Anderson of Denver, Colo.; sister-in-law Janet (Steve) Guyton of Buffalo, Wyo.; brothers-in-law Alex McNab of Kaycee, Wyo., Owen Frederickson of Mason City, Iowa, and Lloyd Frederickson of Hanska. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother-in-law Chuck Semanko; sister-in-law Shirley Anderson and brother- and sister-in-law Fredrick and Judy Frederickson.

Published in St. James Plaindealer on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sturm Funeral Homes - St. James
906 10th Avenue South
St. James, MN 56081
(507) 375-7342
