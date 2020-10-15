1/1
Mary Masek
1928 - 2020
Mary was called to her eternal rest on Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in St. James. Personal words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www.kramerfuneralhome.com. A family Graveside Service and Burial for Mary A. Masek, 91, of St. James will be at a later time at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester.
Mary Alice Glasenapp was born on November 28, 1928 to August and Irene (Schuck) Glasenapp in Douglas. She received her education in Rochester Schools. On June 29, 1947 she was united in marriage to James Lester Masek in Rochester. After their marriage they lived in Rochester and raised their family. In 1957 they moved to St. James. Mary did baking, catering and daycare in St. James. Her husband James died in 1985. She continued to live in St. James until becoming a resident of Season's Healthcare in Trimont and most recently at Living Meadows in Madelia. She enjoyed baking, making cakes, drawing, doing art projects, listening to music and spending time with her family. Mary was also past president of the VFW Auxiliary in St. James and was an active member of the St. James United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her three children: two sons, James Masek of St. James and Jack Masek of South St. Paul; daughter, Laurie (Trent) Bratland of St. James; five grandchildren; one step-granddaughter and one step-grandson; 11 great-grandchildren; and other relatives. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, August and Irene Glasenapp; husband, James Masek; son, Jerome Masek; brother, David Glasenapp; daughter-in-law, Eileen Masek and other relatives.

Published in St. James Plaindealer on Oct. 15, 2020.
