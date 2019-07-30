|
Michael James Odegard, 70 of North Mankato, passed away July 29, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato surrounded by family. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Aug. 3, 2019 at Albion Lutheran Church, 10454 250th Ave, in rural St James. Visitation will be from 4 to 7p.m., Friday, Aug. 2, at Northview-North Mankato Mortuary, 2060 Commerce Drive, in North Mankato. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Jackson, at a later date.
Mike was born June 21, 1949, in St. James, to Orrie Odegard and Elizabeth (Beckius) Odegard. He graduated from St. James High School in 1967. Mike proudly served his country as a member of the Naval Construction Force (Seabees) from 1969 to 1971, including deployment in Vietnam from 1970 to 1971. Mike also served as a recruiter for the National Guard in St. Peter from 1989 to1995. Mike married Cindy Teigen on April 25, 1970, in Jackson, where they lived and raised their two children. They moved to St. Peter in 1989 and North Mankato in 2008. He loved his family and visiting with people in the community.
Mike is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cindy; son, Erik and his wife, Sarah; daughter, Amy and her husband, Darwin Hoffman; granddaughters: Hannah and Emily Odegard; mother, Elizabeth "Betty"; brothers: Roger (Sue), David, and Allen (Donée); aunt, Gladys; mother-in-law, Audrey; sister-in-law, Kari (Roni); brother-in-law, Tom; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Orrie; brothers: Marlin and Curtis; father-in-law, Doug; and sister-in-law, Kristi.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from July 30 to Aug. 3, 2019