Michael Ken Nelson, 61, of Cameron. Wis., passed away late Friday. Feb. 14. 2020 at his home. Interment will be private and to Michael's wishes. A Celebration of Life for Michael will be held from Tuesday, April 7 5 to 9 p.m., at the American Legion in St. James.
Michael was born on Dec. 5. 1958 in Mankato, the son of the late Warren C. Nelson (2003) and Margaret A. (Smith) Nelson of Butterfield. He was educated in and graduated from the schools of the St. James School District. He furthered his education in vocational technical school to become a plumber, then later a dental lab technician. He pursued his vocations in St. James, Phoenix, Mesa and Payson Ariz., Mankato, and finally in Rice Lake Wis. where he became the owner/operator of Northland Dental Lab. Michael enjoyed most outdoor recreation: ATV riding. fishing. hunting. and snowmobiling. He also loved to play cribbage and pinochle.
Michael is survived by his mother, Margaret A. Nelson of Kenosha, Wis.; sister, Gwenn Kuhlman and husband, Dean, of Kenosha, Wis.; two nephews: Christopher Kuhlman (Casey Pennington) of Houston. Tex., and Nicholas Kuhlman of Camptonville Calif., and many relatives and dear friends. His father, Warren C. Nelson preceded him in death.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2020