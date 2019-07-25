|
Mildred "Sue" Christensen, 107, of St. James and formerly of rural Ormsby, died peacefully on Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society-Pleasantview in St. James. A Service of Remembrance for Sue will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 27, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Galena Township, rural Ormsby, with Rev. John Meyer officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 27, at the church. Messages of sympathy can be sent to the family on line at www.kramerfuneralhome.com.
Mildred "Sue" Christensen (aka Grandma Sue), was born March 19, 1912 to Edward and Emma (Hilgendorf) Kuehl and was baptized and confirmed at Galena Lutheran Church where she continued her membership until her death. She attended District 67 Country School from 1918 to 1926 and remembered all the students taking turns ringing the big school bell to celebrate the end of WW 1. Sue grew up with many aunts, uncles and cousins, all living nearby and enjoying birthdays and holidays together. She boarded with her Grandpa Hilgendorf in Fairmont where she went to high school. In 1938, she was united in marriage to Victor Christensen. They rented a farm near the Waverly Church; Judy, Jim and Jerry were born on this farm. In 1948, Victor bought a farm in Watonwan County that was "home" from then on. She and Victor enjoyed many trips to see relatives including Norway where Victor's father came from and they spent many winters in Arizona. When Victor died in 1982, she continued living on the farm, cooking for "the boys", taking care of grandkids, running around with Ruth and Mabel, quilting, playing bridge, sharing her sourcream raisin pie, and hosting all the holidays. This continued until 2005 when an accident caused her to move into Tina's Care in Trimont and later in 2008 to Pleasant View in St. James. Sue never lost her great sense of humor and generous heart. She will be missed but was ready for the Lord to take her home.
She is survived by her children: Judy (Garrett) Sampson, Jim (Shirley) Christensen, and Jerry (Dottie) Christensen; grandchildren: Karoline Buck, Kent Christensen and Kelly Christensen; great-grandchildren: Kira, Brenna and Thatcher Buck; Mattea and Eli Christensen; and Tyson, Riley and Alivia Christensen.
