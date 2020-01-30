|
Minnie Amanda Ruth Rinne entered heavenly glory on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St. James. Memorial services will be 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in St. James with Rev. Martin Lopahs officiating. Visitation will be at the church beginning at Noon on Friday. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com
Minnie Amanda Ruth Rinne was born on July 1, 1925 to Herman and Minnie (Sieg) Heldt at Butterfield,. She was baptized on July 19, 1925 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Butterfield by Pastor E. Schmelzer. She was confirmed on March 17, 1940 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Butterfield, by Pastor R. A. Marquardt. On Oct. 5, 1947 she was united in marriage to Elmer Rinne of St. James, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Butterfield, with Pastor Martin Lemke officiating. Minnie was a homemaker and after her children started school she was employed in a cleaning service. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in St. James, was a member of St. Paul's Ladies Guild, had taught Sunday School and sang in the church choir, and was active in St. Paul's Lutheran School's PTO. She enjoyed singing, reading, baking, flowers, birds, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her family.
Surviving her are son, David (Debra) Rinne of Kansas City, Mo., Elmira (Norman) Ribbe of North Mankato, and Klarice Rinne of St. James; grandchildren: Jason (Rachel) Ribbe, Melissa (Jason) Neeb, Laura (Craig) Golding, Matthew Rinne, Sarah Rinne, Heather Rinne, and Ryan Rinne; great-grandchildren: Griffin Neeb, Kira Neeb, and Aiden Rinne; step-great-granddaughter, Jade Hartwig; sisters: Evelyn Schmeling and Luverna Nelson. Preceding her in death are her husband, Elmer in Jan. 2013; her parents; sisters: Gertrude, Lydia, Elsie, and Melrose; brothers: Richard, Harold, Herman, and Wallace.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jan. 30 to Feb. 7, 2020