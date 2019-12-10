Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturm Funeral Homes - St. James
906 10th Avenue South
St. James, MN 56081
(507) 375-7342
Resources
More Obituaries for Monica Hector
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica Hector

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monica Hector Obituary
Monica Hector, 64, of St. James died on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health Care System – Mankato. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Friday, Dec.13, at First Lutheran Church in St. James. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in St. James. Visitation will be at the church on Friday beginning at 11 a.m. You may send the family condolence online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Monica Sharbach was born May 4, 1955 in Madelia, the daughter of Floyd and Virginia Sharbach. Monica grew up in St. James, she graduated from St. James High School in 1974. She worked as a nursing assistant at several nursing homes for about 20 years. She married Robert Hector on Nov. 12, 1995. She enjoyed cooking family dinners, knitting, crocheting baby blankets and listening to Christmas music which was her favorite holiday. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles and word find books. She loved spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Hector; daughters: Leticia Hector and Glenda Hector; brother, Joe (Darla) Sharbach and three grandchildren and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -