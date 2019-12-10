|
Monica Hector, 64, of St. James died on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health Care System – Mankato. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Friday, Dec.13, at First Lutheran Church in St. James. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in St. James. Visitation will be at the church on Friday beginning at 11 a.m. You may send the family condolence online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Monica Sharbach was born May 4, 1955 in Madelia, the daughter of Floyd and Virginia Sharbach. Monica grew up in St. James, she graduated from St. James High School in 1974. She worked as a nursing assistant at several nursing homes for about 20 years. She married Robert Hector on Nov. 12, 1995. She enjoyed cooking family dinners, knitting, crocheting baby blankets and listening to Christmas music which was her favorite holiday. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles and word find books. She loved spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Hector; daughters: Leticia Hector and Glenda Hector; brother, Joe (Darla) Sharbach and three grandchildren and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019