Nancy J. Neuman -Avery passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Cashmere, Wash. on August 5, 2020, after a courageous 20 year battle with Parkinson's Disease . Nancy was born October 10, 1939 in St. James to Hazel (Sorensen) Neuman and Arthur Neuman. Nancy graduated high school in St. James, and married Jon Warling. They had two children, Jay and Lisa. They farmed for 20 years by LaSalle. Later in life Nancy married Donald Avery of Spokane, Wash. After Donald's death, Nancy moved to Wenatchee, Wash. to be near her family. Nancy loved her children and grandchildren. She loved sharing their pictures and telling funny funny stories about them. Nancy was a wonderful mom.

Nancy is survived by her children Jay (Julie) Warling of Beaverton, Ore., Lisa (Jon) Spanjer of Cashmere; her grandchildren Angela Warling of Boise, Idaho, Ashley (David) Carnes of Cashmere, Parker (Alyson) Warling of Phoenix, Matisse Warling of Beaverton, Ore., Holly (Nathan ) Johnson of Lacey, Wash.; her great-grandchildren Tucker Carnes, Cheyenne Hazel Carnes and Aubrey Warling; and her sisters Kathy (Wayne) Newman of Florida, and Prudy (Wayne) Anderson of New Richmond, Wis.

A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2021, at the Air Force Cemetery at Medical Lake, Wash. In leau of flowers please consider donating to The Parkinson's Foundation.

"Mothers hold their children's hand for just a little while … and their hearts forever.

