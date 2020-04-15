|
|
Patricia Ann Askeland 65 of St James , died on April 10, 2020 in her home. Due to recent COVID-19 health concerns, a celebration of Patricia's life will be held at a future date. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.comArrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Patricia was born July 31, 1954 in Laredo, Tex., to Willard and Guadalupe Masey. She moved to San Diego, Calif., when she was eight years old. Graduated from High School in San Diego, Calif. She continued her education with classes at San Diego State University, and worked in accounting, finance, and as a business manager throughout her life. Patricia Masey married Sidney Askeland Dec. 31 1992, in La Jolla, Calif., and in 1993 moved to St. James. In Patricia's free time she enjoyed sewing, cooking and gardening. She loved watching various cooking programs, having movie night and playing board games with the family.
Left to cherish her memory is husband, Sidney Askeland; children: Cassandra Askeland; step children: Tyler Askeland, and Melissa Askeland. Siblings: Lori White of Salt Lake City, UT, Richard Masey of Hollister, Calif., Mary Ayub of San Diego, Calif., and several nieces, a nephew, extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Willard and Guadalupe Masey.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 21, 2020