Patricia Gore, 92, of St. James, died at her home on Jan. 3, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Timothy Hall as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in St. James. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, a rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Patricia Kathleen Gratz was born June 16, 1927 in St. James to parents Charles and Minnie (Malmgren) Gratz. She graduated from St. James High School and married Marvin Gore on April 15, 1950. She and Marv owned and operated the Crescent Café for 44 years. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church where she was involved in Catholic Daughters and Christian Mothers. She was also involved with the Fraternal Order of Eagles. She loved spending time with her family; children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Tootie is survived by her children: Mary Lonsford of Brownsville, Tex., Roger Gore, Teresa (Rich) Andrews, Beth Knickrehm (Toni Fearn) all of St. James; grandchildren: Ashley (Mark) Carlson of Henderson, Norm (Michele) Anderson of Fairmont, Tyler Knickrehm, Matthew (Jessica) Anderson, Shay (Kristopher) Forstrom, Kane Knickrehm, and Dylan Nelson all of St. James; great-grandchildren: Kristin, Tadum, Alyvia, Amari, Alden, Amelia, Emily, Chloe and Kaylee and a special friend Dolly Peters. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; two sisters and many nephews.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020
