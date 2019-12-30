|
Patricia K. "Pat" Benson, 71 of Hastings, died peacefully at home on Friday evening, Dec. 27, 2019. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Our Saviour's Ev. Lutheran Church in Hastings, with Reverend Lloyd Menke officiating. Private family interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Family and friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., and to a light reception immediately following the service, all at the church on Thursday. For guestbook and further information, please visit www.hastingsmnfuneral.com. Arrangements are being completed by Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020