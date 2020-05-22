|
|
Patricia Paskey, 89, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday morning, May 21, 2020 at Goldfinch Estates in Fairmont. A private graveside service for Patricia will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Fairmont. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements www.lakeviewfuneralhome.net
Patricia Jane Curry was born on April 23, 1931 to Leslie and Hildegarde (Meyer) Curry in St. James. She graduated from St. James High School. On June 26, 1949, Patricia was united in marriage to Marvin Paskey in St. James. To this union, five children were born, Craig, Terry, Joni, Mark and Keith. The couple made their home in Mountain Lake until moving to Fairmont in 1966. Marvin and Patricia were owner and operators of Marv's Café. In 1979, they sold the Café and Patricia worked at REM in Fairmont where she eventually became a unit coordinator. Patricia will be remembered for her love of journaling, traveling, taking her children pheasant (road hunting), boating, fishing and water skiing well into her 70's. Family was an extremely important part of Patricia's life, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, which were quick to bring a smile to her face. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Terry Laven of Farimont, Joni Winter and her husband, Ken of Fairmont, Mark Paskey and his wife, Julie of Fairmont and Keith Paskey and his wife, Liz of Plymouth; grandchildren: Nakia Geronsin, Kara (Cade) Lehr, Josh (Andrea) Laven, Derek (Norah) Laven, Jamie (Brian Laird) Winter, Megan (Ian) Stutsman, Tyler (fiancée, Erin) Paskey, Brittany Paskey, Thaddeus (Coley) Paskey, Chris (Anita) Paskey, and Drew Paskey; great-grandchildren: Austin (Alex) Lehr, Marisa (Taylor) Anderson, Lilly, Hudson, Sawyer and Lucy Laven, Adylen and Ellena Laven, Brekken, Blakely, Anistyn and Adleigh Laird, Nehemiah, Lydia, and Ava Stutsman, Sebastian Cordova, Nola and Ava Geronsin; great-great-grandchildren: Declan and Sadie Anderson; step-grandchildren, Amy (Marty) Schaefer, Sarah Haefner, John Kennedy and Mary Kennedy; step-great-grandchildren, Max, Charlie, Henry, Andrew, Alayna and Luke; brother, Pat Curry and his wife, Elaine; sister-in-law, Lola Klassen; many nieces, nephews and extended family.She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Hildegarde Curry; husband, Marvin Paskey; son, Craig Paskey; son-in-law, Scott Laven; sister, Barb Nelson; sister-in-law, Loretta Minion; and brothers-in-law, Nat Minion, Pete Klassen and Mel Nelson.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from May 22 to May 28, 2020