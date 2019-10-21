|
Phillip E. Moody, 82, of rural St. James, was called to his eternal rest on Monday evening, Oct. 14, 2019 at his home in rural St. James. A Celebration of Life Service for Phillip was Saturday, Oct. 19, at the United Methodist Church in St. James, with Lyla E. Klee, Deacon Officiating. Burial was in Kansas Lake Lutheran Cemetery in rural Butterfield. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family on line at www.kramerfuneralhome.com
Phillip E. Moody was born in St James, on June 11, 1937, to C. Elliott and Grace (Thorson) Moody. Phillip grew up on the family farm in rural Butterfield, and was a 1955 graduate of St. James High School. On May 28, 1960, he was united in marriage to Wanita Helen Sogard at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud. He worked on the family grain and livestock farms with his father, Elliott, and brother, Charles. Phillip was baptized, confirmed, and a life member of Kansas Lake Lutheran Church where he sang in choir, served on council, and taught Sunday School. Phil was an active community member including: National Guard, Farm Bureau, Watonwan County Fair Board, Cattlemen's Association, Pork Producers, and District 5 Watonwan County Commissioner from 1969- 1984. He received awards for Farm Bureau Outstanding Service 1987, 4-H Meritorious Service 1989, and with wife, Wanita, was named a 1989 University of Minnesota Farm Family of the Year.
Phillip is survived by his wife, Wanita Moody, of rural St. James; daughters: Suzanne Moody of Willcox, Ariz., and Lisa (Rob) Aberle of Chaska; son, Kevan (Dana) Moody of St. James; grandchildren: Alayna (Collin) Stiernagle of Williston, N.D., Jill Moody of St Paul, Betsy, Maria, and Sally Aberle of Chaska; sister, Kathleen Buegler, of Edina; sisters-in-law; Ruth Anderson of New Hope, Mary (Don) Klein of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., and Sharon Moody of rural Butterfield; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, C. Elliott and Grace Moody; his in-laws, Walter and Edith Sogard; brothers: Charles and Warren Moody; brothers in law: Charles Anderson and Jerry Buegler; and other relatives.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019