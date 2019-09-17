|
Phyllis Marlene Deinhart, 86, of Saint James, died on Sept. 12, 2019, at Mayo Health Systems-Mankato. Visitation will be on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the Augustana Lutheran Church- St. James. Service will be held at the Augustana Lutheran Church- St. James, on Saturday, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Rev. Kathleen Ulland-Klinkner. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Saint James. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Phyllis M. (Larson) Deinhart of St. James, Heard the Angels and sister Geri singing and was called home with the Lord, on Sept 12, 2019 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.Phyllis was born on the Little House of the Prairie in Walnut Grove to Clifford and Cora (Schultz) Larson, on Feb. 28, 1933. She had three sisters: Geri, Karen, Lana. She graduated from St. James High School in 1952, Married Marvin Deinhart June 14 1952. They farmed in Lake Crystal, Belle Plaine, and Kensington, returned to St. James in 1971, where she worked as a waitress, the Nursing Home, J.C. Penneys until it closed. Her next adventure was raising and Farrowing pigs for over 10 years, and later having her own cleaning business. She had been a caregiver all her life to her family, inlaws, mother, and friend former husband Marvin.Her greatest achievement was her family, friends, her puppy's, and her little yellow house,(her home). Enjoyments spending time and laughing with family, singing, dancing and her flowers, watching Tennis, the Twins, and of course WHO Let the Dogs Out THE VIKINGS!
She is survived by her two sisters: Karen (Kenny) Hoime, Kenneth, Lana (Harley) Hanson, Minneapolis. six children: Greg Deinhart, Linda Madison (Dennis), Barbara Deinhart, St. James, Dennis Deinhart (Gina), Mankato, David Deinhart (Jackie) Mason City, Iowa, John Deinhart (Gina), Eden Prairie. 14 grandchildren: Mike (Heather), Derrick (Tatie), Jacob (Lexi) Madison, Allyssa (Josh) Clark, William Deinhart, Dalton (Mercede) Deinhart, Vaughn, Savannah, Angelina Deinhart, Mariah, Lucus Deinhart, Lindsey (Jeremy) Westphal, Dillion Fast, Dallis Hinrich. nine great grandchildren: Cora, Briar, Reed, Ivan, Leo, Emilee, Jace, Kenna, Sawyer. One uncle, Charles (Chuck) Schultz, Northern ; Numerous loving and caring nieces, nephews and cousins, and Special people Debbie, Todd, Jessica, Jon, Zander, Denise, Shane, Kolten, Madison. She was proceeded in in death by her parents; sister, Geri; granddaughter, Anna; former husband, Marvin; inlaws: Albert and Bernice Deinhart; sister in law, Rose Stark, Algot Noren, and her special friend and companion Snoopes (puppy).
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21, 2019