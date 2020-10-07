Phyllis Tiedeken, 83, of Madelia died on October 5, 2020, at Living Meadows at Luther in Madelia. A private graveside service will be held at the Mt. Hope Cemetery, St. James, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. The clergy will be Rev. Matthew Seegert. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home, Pilgrim Chapel in Madelia. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Phyllis Yvonne (Hovden) Tiedeken was born to Alfred and Esther (Barstad) Hovden in rural St. James on June 4, 1937. Phyllis graduated from St. James High School in 1955 and went on to attend St Olaf College for two years. After marrying Tom Tiedeken, they spent two years in Staten Island, N.Y. while Tom served in the military. After moving back to Madelia where they farmed for eight years, they then purchased Phyllis' family's farm and settled down in rural St. James where they raised their three children and lived until 2017. Phyllis enjoyed ceramics, reading, knitting, camping, trips to the casino, winters in Arizona and most especially her many years working at MN State University Mankato where she served as Administrative Assistant to the Social Work, Anthropology and Gerontology departments. She also served on the church board at First Lutheran Church in St. James and on the founding board of directors for CADA emergency shelter in Mankato.
Phyllis is survived by her loving husband Tom of 64 years; her son Brad (Clover) of Rochester; her daughters Jayne (Steve) Walter of Waconia and Beth (Bob) Wright of St. Paul; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister Beverly; brother Roger; and granddaughter Whitney.
Memorials preferred to Living Meadows at Luther in Madelia or CADA emergency shelter in Mankato.