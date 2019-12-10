Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Haler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Lawrence Haler


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Lawrence Haler Obituary
Raymond Lawrence Haler passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society in St. James. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.
Ray was born on June 24, 1928 to Edward and Marie (Ries) in Watonwan County. He was baptized and later confirmed at St. James Catholic Church. He attended country school until the 8th grade and left school to work on the family farm with his father. In 1948 he enlisted in the U.S. Army until 1951 with an honorable discharge. On Jan. 24, 1954 he was united in marriage to Janice Evonne Aspelund at Albion Lutheran Church. They were married for 43 years when he lost his wife to colon cancer. They raised three children: Bruce, Bradley and LuAnn, on the home farm southeast of Butterfield. Ray farmed until 1982 when they moved to St. James. He was a member of First Lutheran Church, St. James and also the American Legion and the VFW. He enjoyed wintering in Arizona, shooting pool, playing cards, cribbage and taking drives in the country.
Ray is survived by his son, Bradley (Beccy) Haler, Belgrade, Mont.; daughter, LuAnn Haler, St. James. grandchildren: Adam (Sara) Haler, St. James; Addie (Khari) Burke, Germantown, Md., Jason Haler, Scottsdale, Ariz.; daughters-in-law: Ginny Baker, Ariz; Laurie Anderson, Odin; many nieces, nephews and cousins; sisters-in-law: Sandy and Phyllis, St. James; great grandchildren: Safiya and Kijani Burke and Driver Haler, many relatives and friends. Ray is preceeded in death by his parents; in laws; wife, Janice; son, Bruce; grandson, Jacob Cook, brothers: Al, George and Don Haler, aunts and uncles, and sister-in-law, Jane Haler.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -