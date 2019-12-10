|
Raymond Lawrence Haler passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society in St. James. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.
Ray was born on June 24, 1928 to Edward and Marie (Ries) in Watonwan County. He was baptized and later confirmed at St. James Catholic Church. He attended country school until the 8th grade and left school to work on the family farm with his father. In 1948 he enlisted in the U.S. Army until 1951 with an honorable discharge. On Jan. 24, 1954 he was united in marriage to Janice Evonne Aspelund at Albion Lutheran Church. They were married for 43 years when he lost his wife to colon cancer. They raised three children: Bruce, Bradley and LuAnn, on the home farm southeast of Butterfield. Ray farmed until 1982 when they moved to St. James. He was a member of First Lutheran Church, St. James and also the American Legion and the VFW. He enjoyed wintering in Arizona, shooting pool, playing cards, cribbage and taking drives in the country.
Ray is survived by his son, Bradley (Beccy) Haler, Belgrade, Mont.; daughter, LuAnn Haler, St. James. grandchildren: Adam (Sara) Haler, St. James; Addie (Khari) Burke, Germantown, Md., Jason Haler, Scottsdale, Ariz.; daughters-in-law: Ginny Baker, Ariz; Laurie Anderson, Odin; many nieces, nephews and cousins; sisters-in-law: Sandy and Phyllis, St. James; great grandchildren: Safiya and Kijani Burke and Driver Haler, many relatives and friends. Ray is preceeded in death by his parents; in laws; wife, Janice; son, Bruce; grandson, Jacob Cook, brothers: Al, George and Don Haler, aunts and uncles, and sister-in-law, Jane Haler.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019