Raymond Lee Gleason was born on Feb. 22, 1959 to Leo and Claudia Gleason in Cherokee Iowa. He passed away on April 24, 2020 at his home in St. James. Family will have a celebration of life on Thursday, April 30 at 3 p.m., at 515 4th Ave N St. James, MN. You may send the family condolence online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Ray graduated from Iowa before moving to Minnesota. He worked at Tony Downs Foods in St. James for 30 plus years until it closed and he moved on to Tony Downs Foods in Madelia. In 1981, he married Betty Jo Gronewold (Anderson) and they had two daughters. In 1985, he became involved with Karen Lunz and they had three daughters. In 2005 until present he was engaged to April Taylor with her three kids. Ray's hobbies included camping, fishing, playing darts and playing pool. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and 21 grandchildren.
Ray is survived by his fiance, April Taylor; daughters: Nicole Gleason (Jeff Olson) from Winnebago, Angela Vosberg (Clint Farley) from Winnebago, Amber Gleason (Aaron Neuenfeldt) from St. James, Miranda Gleason (Jeff Pell) from Jackson, and Kaitlyn Gleason (Lucio Rios) from St. James. Also his step children: Brandon Baumann from Duluth, Alicia Taylor (Jeff Fiefield) from International Falls, and Maggie Holden from St. James and his 21 grandchildren. Also his three brothers and three adopted sisters: Heidi Spitzner, Jody Schwanke, and Gail Riewe. Ray is preceded in death by his mother and father.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Apr. 28 to May 4, 2020