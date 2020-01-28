Home

Richard Madson, 66, of Mankato passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Harry Meyering Center in Mankato. Memorial services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, at First Lutheran Church in St. James with Rev. Andy Hermodson-Olsen and Rev. Matthew Seegert officiating. Visitation will be at the church Wednesday beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Memorials are preferred to the Harry Meyering Center or MRCI. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Richard Paul Madson was born on March 28, 1953 in Faribault, the son of Richard and Constance (Arveson) Madson. Rick grew up in St. James where he graduated from High School in 1972. He has lived in group homes throughout his adult life and has been at Harry Meyering Center in Mankato since 2008. Rick enjoyed following sports and would read the sports section daily. His favorite teams were the MN Vikings, Green Bay Packers and MN Twins. This season he was able to attend the Packers-Vikings game at US Bank Stadium. He also loved going to movies, out to eat and playing games with his friends at Harry Meyering Center. He worked at MRCI for more than 40 years. His smile and positive attitude will be missed by many.
Richard is survived by his guardians: Jeff and Vicki Nessler of Mankato, Bert and Gerry Swenson of St. James, cousins and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2020
