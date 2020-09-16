Robert Swanson, 80, of St. James passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St. James. Graveside services were at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James with Pastor Lyla Klee officiating. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com.
Arrangements were with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Robert Eugene Swanson 'Bob' was born in St. James on April 29, 1940, the son of Burnis and Lydia (Nessler) Swanson. Bob attended St. James High School and the University of Minnesota. Bob served six years in the Minnesota National Guard, he helped form the first feeder pig co-op in Minnesota, enjoyed being a member of the St. James Lions Club, Ag Star Board member and served on numerous church boards. Bob loved to attend his kids and grandkids sporting events, school programs and plays. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with family and friends.
Bob is survived by his wife Audrey of St. James; children: Leigh (Jodi) Swanson of St. James, Nancee Reese Swanson of Boonville, Mo., Andy (Amy) Swanson of Ormsby; grandchildren: Averie and Jeff Barrett of St. James, Tayler and Bailey Swanson of St. James, John and Jady Reese of Boonville, Lunden, Isabelle and Drew Swanson of St. James; great-grandchildren: Knoxyn, Lola and Slade Barrett of St. James, Kolbi Jo and Kroy Swanson of St. James; a sister Judy (Ernie) Engelking of St. James. He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Ezurina & Lorenz Meier and good friend Stanley Noren.
Family Memorial Suggestions: James Gang Fast Pitch, PO Box 8, Odin, MN 56160 – St. James Youth Baseball Assn., PO Box 107, St. James, MN 56081 – Boonville Cal Ripken League, 13975 Santa Fe Road, Boonville, MO 65233