Ruby Anne Larson, 99, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living in Plymouth, with family at her side. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, March 12, at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James. Visitation will be one hour before services on Thursday. Burial will follow at Butterfield City Cemetery in Butterfield. Memorials are preferred. You may send the family condolences at www.sturmfh.com
Ruby was born Oct. 24, 1920 to Johannah and Adolph Haas on a farm near Kimbleton, Iowa. She was the oldest of seven siblings. Ruby moved to California for work and met Dewey Osborne Larson there where he was stationed in the service. They were married in Denver, Colo., in 1945. They moved to St. James, where she helped run the Square Deal Bar and restaurant which they owned, retiring in 1974. They had four sons. Ruby was a remarkable quilter, starting already at age 16 with a quilt of all the states and their state flowers, followed by innumerable beautiful quilts thereafter. She was a passionate gardener, seamstress, and also a carpenter and inventor, making many innovations for the home. She enjoyed playing cards and fishing. She loved traveling and loved her trip "to the top of the world"- Norway, as well as visiting her Danish relatives in Denmark and New Zealand. She loved her crossword puzzles, was an avid believer in healthful living and was passionate about politics. She spent many happy winters in Apache Junction, Ariz.
Ruby is survived by four sons: Richard (Gail) of Guttenberg, Iowa, Wayne (Jan)of Oakdale, and Mesa, Ariz., Dale (Melanie)of St. Anthony, and Lake Vermilion, and Roger of Maple Grove. She is also survived by her brother, John (Hertha) Haas, of Harlan, Iowa and many nieces and nephews. Her husband, Dewey, preceded her in death, as well as five siblings: James, Russell, Donald, Edna, and Amy.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2020