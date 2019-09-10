|
Sandra Redmond, 71, formerly of St. James, died on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at the Regina Senior Living Center in Hastings. Funeral services will be 1p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James with Pastor Julie Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Rosendale Lutheran Cemetery, rural Madelia. Visitation will be at the funeral home Saturday beginning at 11a.m. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to honor Sandy's grandchildren.
Sandra was born on Dec. 12, 1947, to Obert and Mattie (Luiken) Olson in St. James. Sandra attended St. James Public Schools. Sandra and Thomas Redmond were married on Jan. 2, 1966, and enjoyed 48 years together. Tom and Sandy raised a wonderful family of four sons and two daughters. Sandy was known for her heart of gold and her sweet, kind-natured and caring personality. Sandy was hard working and kept busy with their family. Sandy also worked at the Northside Cafe for her mother-in-law, Lorene (Huck) and later worked in home health care. Being a grandma meant the world to Sandy. She loved family gatherings, especially at holiday time. She enjoyed playing board games and would laugh until she cried. Sandy had a strong faith in God. She enjoyed reading and listening to music, especially her son Tony's Elvis shows and was his biggest fan.
Sandy is survived by her children: Brad Redmond of St. James, Tony (Jill) Redmond of Cottage Grove, Chris (Jaime) Redmond of Cottage Grove, Angie (Matt) Langness of Cottage Grove, and Sarah (Jacob) McCourtney of Mankato. Sandy adored her seven grandchildren: Jack and Kate Redmond, Liam and Noah Redmond, Ella and Nora Langness, and Stella McCourtney. Sandy is also survived by her sister, Marlys Joramo of Cottage Grove; brothers: Dennis (Dorothy) Olson of St. James, and Mike (Mary) Olson of Palm Desert, Calif. Sandy is preceded in death by her husband, Tom on May 21, 2014, son, Todd on Dec. 28,1979, and her parents.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14, 2019