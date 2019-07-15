|
Sanford "Sandy" James Seibert , 76, of Lewisville, died on July 13, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Mankato. Visitation will be on Monday, July 15, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., with a Parish Prayer Service at 7:15 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Pilgrim Chapel, Madelia. Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Madelia, on Tuesday, July 16, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Fr. Timothy Hall. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery, Madelia in Madelia. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Madelia. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Sanford "Sandy" Seibert was born on July 7, 1943 in Albert Lea, to Gordon and Lauretta (Warmka) Seibert. He graduated from Madelia High School and attended the University of Minnesota graduating with a certificate in Agriculture. In 1967 Sandy was united in marriage to Jeanne Fink. Sandy farmed in Watonwan County with his dad. After his dad retired, Sandy continued farming until 2013. During the winter, in the early years, he worked part-time as a Madelia mail carrier and at GTA Grain Division as well as Monsanto. He served on the Cooperative Board of Directors at LaSalle Farmers Grain as chairman and secretary. After the merger with Crystal Valley Coop, he served two more years as chairman of the board. Sandy has served on various church boards, was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus, was Chairman of the Township United Fund since 1971 and was a SWCD supervisor for eight years. He served on the Blue Earth River Basin Initiative and also on the River Basin Alliance, where he was chairman of both for a number of years. Sandy was a charter member of Madelia Dollars for Scholars, has served on the Madelia School Advisory Committee and has served as Clerk of Fieldon Township since 1978. He and his wife Jeanne were honored as the Watonwan County Farm Family of the Year in 2001 and served over 15 years as 4-H Leaders. Sandy was active in helping with little league and basketball, in which, all three of his children were involved. He enjoyed collecting toy tractors.
Sandy is survived by his wife, Jeanne Seibert of rural Lewisville; three children: David (Rhonda) of Platte City, Mo., Kimberly Seibert of Eden Prairie, Steven (Suzanne) of Los Angeles, Calif.; three grandchildren: Neriah Seibert of Eden Prairie, Schaefer Seibert of Los Angeles, Calif., and Shelsi Seibert of Los Angeles, Calif.; six siblings: Cheryl (Frank) Nathaniel, Kent (JoAnn) Seibert, John (Julie) Seibert, Marcia (Jerry) Volz, Twyla (Larry) Glowacky and Craig (Karla) Seibert.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from July 15 to July 17, 2019