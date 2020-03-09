|
Scott Richard Nelson, 59, of Madelia, died on March 3, 2020, at Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls, S.D. A memorial service will be held at the Sturm Funeral Home, Pilgrim Chapel on Friday, April 3, at 2 p.m., visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Ridgelawn Memorial Park in Truman. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home, Pilgrim Chapel in Madelia. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Scott Richard Nelson, was born on Oct. 11, 1960 in Fairmont, to Richard "Dick" and Elaine (Brummond) Nelson. He grew up on his grandparent's farm outside of Truman, before moving to St. James. Later in life, Scott moved to Madelia, where he worked at Van Den Bergh Foods for many years, prior to becoming disabled. In 1986, Scott was united in marriage to Terri Oswald and were blessed with two children John and Nicole, prior to a dissolved marriage. In life, Scott enjoyed many things. He loved watching sports, especially his Minnesota Vikings, Twins, and Wild. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved dachshunds, (Peanut and Ellie Mae), his children and other family and friends. He also enjoyed reminiscing about fishing trips, and sharing jokes as he was always trying to make others laugh. Scott always enjoyed listening to music, including classics (Country and Rock) and even some Rap.
Scott is survived by his children: John (Michelle) Nelson of Windom, and Nicole (Jacob) Stevensen of Madelia; mother, Elaine Redmond of Madelia; grandson, Parker Nelson; sister and brothers: Traci Nelson, Todd (Glenna) Nelson, Dallas (Elizabeth) Neuenfeldt, and Dylan Nelson. Scott is preceded in death by his father, Richard "Dick" Nelson; uncles: Ernest Brummond, Jim Brummond, Robert Nelson; aunts: Betty Nowak and Laura Sheppard; brothers-in-law, Richard and Eugene Oswald; parents-in-law, Melvin (Donna) Oswald and grandmother-in-law, Adeline "Granny" Meckelson.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 14, 2020