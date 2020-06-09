Sharon Sorbel of St. James passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m., Saturday, June 13, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Timothy Hall as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in St. James. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com
Sharon is survived by her children: Julie (Rick) Milner of Garretson, S.D, Jeff (Renee) Sorbel of St. James, John (Linda) McCallum of Mahtomedi; grandchildren: Melissa Petersen, Shauna Lunz, Joshua Bakke, John R. McCallum, Michael McCallum, David McCallum and Maggie McCallum; brother, Thomas Resick of Plymouth, and son-in-law Steve Bakke of St. James. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, daughter Jean Bakke and sister, Yvonne Anderson.
Sharon is survived by her children: Julie (Rick) Milner of Garretson, S.D, Jeff (Renee) Sorbel of St. James, John (Linda) McCallum of Mahtomedi; grandchildren: Melissa Petersen, Shauna Lunz, Joshua Bakke, John R. McCallum, Michael McCallum, David McCallum and Maggie McCallum; brother, Thomas Resick of Plymouth, and son-in-law Steve Bakke of St. James. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, daughter Jean Bakke and sister, Yvonne Anderson.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 15, 2020.