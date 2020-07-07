Steve Halvorson, 75, passed away at his home in rural St. James on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Private Family services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, July 11, at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com
Steven Arthur Halvorson was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota on October 14, 1944, the son of Harold and Lucille (Folie) Halvorson. Steve married Sandra Maras on March 1, 1969 in Elmhurst, IL. Steve worked for Ozark, TWA, and American Airlines for 39 years, he worked numerous positions from gate agent to baggage handler. The last 17 years they lived on their hobby farm just north of LaSalle. Steve was a member of the American Legion and TWA Union. He had also been active with the Scott County Mounted Search and Rescue, Sand Creek Riders Saddle Club, participated in team sorting and penning with his horse, trail riding, hunting in Colorado and fishing in Nebraska. Most recently the entire family took a trip to Iowa Speedway to drive race cars.
Steve is survived by his wife, of 51 years, Sandi, 3 sons; Chad (Jenny) Halvorson, Kirk (Dawn) Halvorson, Neil (Cathy Gates) Halvorson, grandchildren; Hannah Halvorson and fiancé Blayne Sundstrom, Katy Halvorson, Hunter Halvorson, Morgan Halvorson, Moira Halvorson, his brother Gary (Fran) Halvorson, sister Susan Halvorson, Uncle Stan Folie, and Aunt Jeannette Ophaug, many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Carolyn and both sets of grandparents.