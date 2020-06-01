"Here is my last thing written for public consumption. I dead. But I didn't want this to be a resume of my life, most of you who know us know that backdrop. Those who didn't are going to skip down to the survivors and scan for somebody they know, a nice gesture. Instead here are some things I thought at the end."
Steven Taylor Jessop of Owatonna, died peacefully at home with his wife, Patty, at his side, May 21, 2020. Friends may greet the family May 29, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Brick Meger Funeral Home, and one hour prior to the funeral mass at the church. Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m., May 30 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Owatonna. Memorials may be directed to St Mary's School in Owatonna, or the Homestead Hospice House, patient care fund. For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to www.brick-megerfuneralhome.com.
Steve was born Oct. 10, 1950, in Madelia, to Frank and Bonnie Jessop. He graduated from St. James High School, St. James, in 1968. He married Patricia Schmidt Nov. 27, 1971 at St. James Catholic Church. They moved to Owatonna, in 1972 where Steve began working for the Owatonna People's Press. Steve and Patty moved their family to Storden, in 1976 where they purchased and operated the Storden-Jeffers Times Review, a small weekly newspaper. The family returned to Owatonna in 1986, where Steve took a position as the advertising manager for the Owatonna People's Press. Steve and Patty later combined his creativity with her sense of style and started Rosebrock & Sons Upholstery. Steve is proud of his wife, Patty, and the family that they built together over nearly five decades. He's proud of his sons Patrick, Matt, and Wade and their families. He is proud of his grandchildren. Steve was creative and full of artistic expression. He showed it over the course of his life thru playing guitar and singing, writing music, photography, drawing and painting, and writing stories and his weekly "View" from 1976-86 in the Times Review. Steve was civic minded. He was a quiet leader who loved an audience. He channeled that into the communities that he lived in through his involvement with the planning and zoning commission, airport commission, and the Steele County Free Fair info booth. He was a charismatic volunteer tour guide at the Transportation museum, the Wells Fargo National Farmer's Bank, and downtown Owatonna. Steve was proud to serve the St. Mary's school family by filling a need he saw at the morning car and bus drop off. Steve would greet each student with a smile and provided every family with a sense of safety and security. Steve always seemed to know the right thing to say or when no words were needed at all. Those who knew him valued his perspective and thoughtful, intelligent insight. He was approached by many friends and family on special occasions to write a eulogy, sing a song, and in time even officiate a wedding.
Steve is survived by his mother, Bonnie, of St. James; his wife, Patty, of Owatonna; sons: Patrick, Matt (Annie) and Wade (Cari); grandchildren: Justin, Trenton, Emma, Talia, Faith, Henry, Lydia, Vinnie, and Benjamin; sister, Susan (Steve) Finnestad. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank; and sister, Sarah Becker.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.