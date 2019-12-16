|
Timothy Briley, 53, of St. James passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Memorial services will be at Noon on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Eagles Club in St. James with Pastor David Lick officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com . Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Timothy Gerard Briley was born in Mankato on Feb. 12, 1966 the son of Bud and Betty (Muellerleile) Briley. Tim grew up in Mankato where he graduated from Mankato East High School in 1984. He worked at the Le Sueur Country Club for many years. He then became a manager with JC Penney, and was currently a paraprofessional with the St. James School District. Tim married Bruce Oliver in St. James on Aug. 15, 2015, they continued to make their home in St. James. He was a member of the Eagles Club in St. James. He was well known for his countless beautiful cakes. He enjoyed visiting casinos, cheering on the Vikings, spending time with his family and friends, and especially loved time with his grandchildren. Tim was an outgoing, selfless person who most enjoyed being surrounded by ones he loved, all of who will miss him greatly.
He is survived his husband, Bruce Oliver; daughters: Ashlie (Joram) Boehning of Raleigh, N.C., Tashana (Jeremy) Anderson-Briley of Mankato, Kyrsten Oliver of St. James; grandchildren: Dylan, Dalton Dawson of Raleigh, N.C., Kyrie of Mankato; mother-in-law, Viola Oliver of St. James; siblings: Gloria (Ron) Enzenhauer, Barb Monson, Karen (Scott) Austad, Patty Briley, Carol (Mark) Parsley, Linda (Mike) Chabot, Mike Briley; sisters-in-law: Sabrina (Darwin) Carlson, Nan (Don) Bero; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, best friends (you know who you are), pets: Prince, Tiffany, and Maggie, and all his kids at the school. He is preceded in death by his parents: Bud and Betty; brother, Jerry; grandchildren: Carter and Koelton; father-in-law, Delbert; and brother-in-law, Joe.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 21, 2019