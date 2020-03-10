|
|
Timothy "Tim" L. Knake, 52, of Sherburn,passed away on Sunday morning, March 8, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont. Funeral Service for Tim, will be 10:30 a.m., on Friday, March 13, at the United Methodist Church in Fairmont with burial in Welcome City Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, March 12, at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. The Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements. www.lakeviewfuneralhome.net
Timothy Lee Knake was born on Sept. 30, 1967, in St. James, the son of Melvin and Debra (Driehorst) Knake. He received his education attending school in St. James. Tim enjoyed a hard day's work and right after high school, began helping on the farm. After a move to Texas, Tim worked in landscaping before returning to the Fairmont area where he worked for Happy Chef, and began his own contracting company, Knake Home Improvement, and had most recently been employed at AGCO in Jackson. In 2006, Tim met the love of his life, Tara Peterson. Together they raised four children: Tristan, Thea, Tarek, Tamryn. Tim was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church in St. James. MN, and currently a member of the United Methodist Church of Fairmont. In his youth, he looked forward to days spent with his grandpa and grandma Driehorst. Tim was a wonderful woodworker and could grow just about anything in his garden. He was an accomplished cook at home and served as the family taste tester. Tim was strong willed and enjoyed a good debate. In his younger years, Tim looked forward to nights out with friends playing pool, throwing darts, and riding motorcycle.
Left to cherish his memory is his fiancée, Tara Peterson of Sherburn; children: Tristan Peterson, Thea Peterson, Tarek Peterson, Tamryn Peterson, Joshua Knake, and Brandon Knake; mother, Debra Driehorst of Fairmont; siblings: Amanda Boots (Kenneth P. Griffin) of Truman, and Victoria (A.J.) Orr of Fairmont; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Knake; maternal and paternal grandparents; and uncles.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020