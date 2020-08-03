Tom Wiborg, age 69, of St. James passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Luverne, Minnesota. Funeral services will be 4:00pm, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James with Pastor Lyla Klee officiating. Burial will be 10:30am, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery with full military honors. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com.
Thomas Allen Wiborg was born on September 16, 1950 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to parents William and EllaMae (Westersee) Wiborg. Tom grew up in Minnetonka Mills at age 15 he moved to Hopkins with his family. After high school he joined the Marine Corp serving 4 years. He later moved to Colorado working as a semi-truck mechanic. Fifteen years later, he moved back to Minnesota and worked for Olsen Diesel and Harley Blackstad. He moved to the Minnesota Veterans Home in Luverne 12 years ago. Tom spent his spare time working on many cars including 2 Model A's, both went onto win awards in Las Vegas. He played and enjoyed watching baseball and football. While at the Veterans Home Tom never missed a BINGO game. He loved spending time with his family, friends and dogs.
He is survived by his daughter Stephanie (Christopher) Harris of Virginia Beach, VA, grandchildren; Michaela, Sofia, Eva, great-grandchildren; Mila and Avery, siblings; William (Kathy) Wiborg, Jr. of MN, Cynthia (Tom) Basmoen of Hanska, Susan (Raymond) Helmer of Eden Prairie, Laurie (Joe) Poulmann of Eden Prairie, and sister-in-law Vickie Wiborg of Chanhassen. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Mick.