Tony Brunner
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tony Brunner, 60, of Mt. Lake went home to be with mom and dad on Saturday, June 6, 2020 Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. A celebration of life is being planned for Saturday, June 13 at Tony's home in Mt. Lake from 1 to 4p.m. Burial will take place at the New Ulm City Cemetery in New Ulm at a later date. Memorials may be sent to 429 CR 1, Mt. Lake, MN 56159 You may send the family condolence online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Tony (Anthony) Craig Brunner was born in Birmingham, England on April 20, 1960 the oldest son of Willard Andrew and Rita Dorothy (Meadowcroft) Brunner. Tony grew up in St. James where he graduated from St. James High School in 1979 and went into the military service under the national guard. Tony then went to work in the wood shop at Scherr-Tumico, then at Balzer Manufacturing and Fast Global Solutions in Mt. Lake before retiring with disabilities in 2016. Tony loved history and nature and most of all his dogs Sophie and Molly. He enjoyed driving around with his dogs, visiting family and friends. He spent as much time as he could with his brothers, sisters and especially loved his nieces and nephews and extended family.
Tony is survived by his siblings; Debbie Kunnari of Butte, MT, David Brunner and (Monique) of Owatonna, Vincent Brunner of St. Michael, Patrick Brunner and Sheila McNeal of Mankato, Bryan Brunner of Owatonna, Steve (Shannon) Brunner of Forest Lake, LaSara Krumrey of New Ulm, Timothy Brunner and Angela Dick of Mt. Lake and many uncles aunts, nieces, nephews and his dogs Sophie and Molly. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and a niece Brooke.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Tony's home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sturm Funeral Homes - St. James
906 10th Avenue South
St. James, MN 56081
(507) 375-7342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved