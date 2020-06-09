Tony Brunner, 60, of Mt. Lake went home to be with mom and dad on Saturday, June 6, 2020 Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. A celebration of life is being planned for Saturday, June 13 at Tony's home in Mt. Lake from 1 to 4p.m. Burial will take place at the New Ulm City Cemetery in New Ulm at a later date. Memorials may be sent to 429 CR 1, Mt. Lake, MN 56159 You may send the family condolence online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Tony (Anthony) Craig Brunner was born in Birmingham, England on April 20, 1960 the oldest son of Willard Andrew and Rita Dorothy (Meadowcroft) Brunner. Tony grew up in St. James where he graduated from St. James High School in 1979 and went into the military service under the national guard. Tony then went to work in the wood shop at Scherr-Tumico, then at Balzer Manufacturing and Fast Global Solutions in Mt. Lake before retiring with disabilities in 2016. Tony loved history and nature and most of all his dogs Sophie and Molly. He enjoyed driving around with his dogs, visiting family and friends. He spent as much time as he could with his brothers, sisters and especially loved his nieces and nephews and extended family.
Tony is survived by his siblings; Debbie Kunnari of Butte, MT, David Brunner and (Monique) of Owatonna, Vincent Brunner of St. Michael, Patrick Brunner and Sheila McNeal of Mankato, Bryan Brunner of Owatonna, Steve (Shannon) Brunner of Forest Lake, LaSara Krumrey of New Ulm, Timothy Brunner and Angela Dick of Mt. Lake and many uncles aunts, nieces, nephews and his dogs Sophie and Molly. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and a niece Brooke.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 15, 2020.