Vera Lentsch, 93, of St. James passed away at her home on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Due to the current covid situation, a private family mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church and burial at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Vera was born on Jan. 23,1927 in Mountain Lake, to Joe and Gertrude (Johnson) Loof. She married Richard John Lentsch on Nov. 5,1960 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Windom. Vera graduated from Mountain Lake High School in 1945. After Graduating, she worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Roy Wenberg in Mountain Lake for six years. On Feb. 1, 1951 she began working as secretary at Tubular Micrometer (which is now S-T Industries) in Saint James for 21 years. In October 1971 she began working as secretary for the Superintendent of Schools in Saint James for 18 years, after which time she retired. Vera was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, a life member of the DAV (Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary), CCW and Christian Mothers of the Saint James Catholic Church. She enjoyed watching sports in person and on tv, playing cards, word find puzzles and spending time at their cabin on Lake Koronis, which she and Richard had for 25 years. Also, special was taking bus trips as the extended family of the Bloomquist Bus Service to different parts of the United States. Vera and Richard sponsored a young boy through Christian Foundation for Children for over 13 years.
Vera is survived by sister in law, Lillian Lentsch of Glencoe; nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. She was precided in death by her husband Richard Lentsch, parents: Joe and Gertrude Loof; brother, Marvin Loof; sister, Ardelle Neufeld; sister in law: Mona Loof, and Eileen Lentsch, brothers in law, Gordie Neufeld and Omer Lentsch and other nieces and nephews.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from May 18 to May 25, 2020