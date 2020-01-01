|
|
Verle Arlo Siem, 93, of St. James died on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St. James. Memorial services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Albion Lutheran Church, rural St. James, with Rev. Bob Springer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors provided by the St. James Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the services. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the or .
Verle was born in St. James, on July 27, 1926 to Emil and Hazel (Kahler) Siem. He attended Rural Country School near Ormsby, and graduated from High School in St. James, after being in the U S Navy, during World War II, having been stationed in the Philippines. He worked for his Uncle Neilus Siem, near Ormsby. Verle married Gladys Brekken on Nov. 18,1956, they farmed in the Godahl, area for over 50 years and were custodians for Albion Lutheran Church for 27 years. Verle was a member of the American Legion in St. James and served on the Ag Center Board and enjoyed serving as a 4-H Leader for many years. He loved to go fishing, going to the Twins games w/his friends, and watching football games, especially the Vikings and playing cards with friends and family. His favorite pastimes were listening to the older style Gospel Music and Hymns, along with watching Western TV Shows and Movies.
Verle is survived by his daughter and son, Karen Siem (Livermore, Calif.) and Bruce Siem (St. James), brothers: Harley, Merlyn (Pauline), Gary (Bonnie), Roger (Barb), Keith; sisters Janet and Joan; sister-in-law, Mae Brekken; nieces, nephews and many other Relatives and Friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Gladys (Brekken) Siem; parents Emil and Hazel (Kahler) Siem, brothers: Allen and Gerald Siem; brother-in-Law, Adolph Brekken; sisters-in-law: Delores and Mary; many aunts and uncles and nephew.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jan. 1 to Jan. 11, 2020