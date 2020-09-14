Vernelle Hatch

Vernelle Grace Jensen Hatch, May 21, 1939 - August 31, 2020.
Vernelle was so fittingly named by her wonderful parents. Her dad's name was Vernon and her maternal uncle was Vern. What an honor to her and to each of them! Vernelle was such a grace filled person. She was kind, compassionate, forgiving, loving, and a genuine lady. What an infinite blessing to be born into the Thulien and Jensen families and later become a part of the Hatch clan!
Vernelle became a little sister to Marilyn and a big sister to Dennis, Darryl, Lois, Elaine, Ardith, Joyce, Terry, and Jan. She thoroughly enjoyed children and became a favorite neighborhood babysitter/nanny until her marriage to Bruce on March 30, 1966. Heidi was born a year later. Ted came along the following year arriving on Mom's birthday, followed by Patti two years later, and Karl one year later. Bonnie arrived as the caboose of the Hatch train trailing Karl by three years.
Vernelle's greatest joy in life was family – her parents, grandparents, siblings, in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with them, listening to what was happening in their lives, and she enjoyed preceding those visits with a baking session of goodies to bring smiles to everyone's faces!
Vernelle was preceded in her journey to heaven by her husband, Bruce; her beloved parents, Vernon and Viola; her parents-in-law, Wally and Hazel; her brother, Terry; her sisters Elaine and Lois; her son, Karl; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Ansley and Kay, Warner, Jack and Beverly, Gordon, Floyd, Mary Lou, and Ruth; her nephews Warren, Peter, George, Derek, Billy, and Dan.
Vernelle is survived by her siblings, Marilyn, Dennis, Darryl, Ardith, Joyce, and Jan; her children and their spouses, Heidi and Gene, Ted and Jenalle, Patti, Bonnie and Jason; grandchildren, Ted's daughter and spouse, Brittni and Dusty, Karl's daughter, Gabrial, Heidi's sons, Sam and John; great-grandchildren, Brittni's Peyton, Kylur, Camryn, Ryah, and Levi; extended family Kathy and LeRoy Schiffman, many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews, and her favorite little four legged friend, Tippi.
Vernelle Grace Hatch, 81, of rural Lake Crystal died on August 31, 2020 at her home. A graveside service was held at the Rosendale Lutheran Cemetery, on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Friends and family gathered at the graveside for a one hour visitation prior to the service.
The clergy was Pastor Lonny J. Carpenter. Arrangements were with the Sturm Funeral Home, Pilgrim Chapel in Madelia. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.