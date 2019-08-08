Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Heron Lake, MN
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Heron Lake Community Center
Verniece V Pelzel


1927 - 2019
Verniece V Pelzel Obituary
Verniece V. Pelzel, 91, passed away on July 9, 2019, in Roseville. Funeral services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Heron Lake on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m., with Fr. Pratap Reddy Salibindla officiating. A celebration of her life will be held immediately following at the Heron Lake Community Center. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E. 2nd Street, Duluth, MN, 55805, 218-727-3555.
Verniece spent the last two weeks of her life exactly as she wanted – spending time with her loving family, reaching out to old friends and making new ones, telling life stories, and eating all of her favorite foods. Growing up during the Depression, Verniece learned early to cherish everything she was given and waste nothing. She valued every person she met and treated them with dignity and respect. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Verniece was born Oct. 11, 1927, to Olaf and Laura (Brenden) Olson in Larson, North Dakota. When she was ten years old, the family packed up their belongings in a grain truck and moved to Minnesota to escape the drought. She attended one-room country schools until the sixth grade when they moved from Madelia to St. James. On Oct. 26, 1948, she married Raymond Pelzel, and they farmed for five years in Heron Lake. They moved to Mankato in 1953, and then to a lake home in Janesville in 1977. After her husband passed away in 2007, she stayed at the lake until moving in with family in 2012.
She is survived by two granddaughters: Carinda (Charles) Horton and Tina (Kevin) Kaple; seven great grandchildren: Brandon (Rachel) Patterson, Justin Patterson, Taylor Horton, Kayla Kaple, Kyle Kaple, Alexis Horton, and Sean Horton; five great-great grandchildren; one sister-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband and one son, David Pelzel (d. June 22, 2019); four brothers: Marvin, Olai, Oscar, and Lawrence Olson; four sisters: Clarabelle Beckius, Lila Keim, Lavon Morgan, and Thea Andreason; and many brothers-in-law and six sisters-in-law.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019
